August 28 editorial cartoons

This cartoon depicts a small woman and a small man on a small couch in the corner of the image. The rest of the image is dominated by words of current events including, &amp;ldquo;RUSSIA&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;UKRAINE&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;CRIME CRACKDOWN&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;PROTESTS&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;INTEREST RATES&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;REDISTRICTING&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;TRUMP&amp;rdquo;, and &amp;ldquo;CONGRESS&amp;rdquo;. The woman says to the man, &amp;ldquo;Big news! Taylor and Travis are engaged!&amp;rdquo;

In this cartoon, Donald Trump is behind the presidential podium taking questions from reporters. One asks him, &amp;ldquo;What part of mail-in voting and voting machines do you think is most objectionable?&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;The voting part.&amp;rdquo;

A man and a woman walk past a newspaper box in this cartoon. The paper in the box reads, &amp;ldquo;Swift, Kelce to wed&amp;rdquo;. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Shouldn&amp;rsquo;t we be focused on more important things like the cracker barrel logo?&amp;rdquo;

This political cartoon depicts Gavin Newsom in a barber&amp;rsquo;s chair looking at himself in a hand-held mirror. Newsom is looking at his new hairstyle, which looks like Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s. The barber says, &amp;ldquo;Gov. Newsom, imitating Trump&amp;rsquo;s posts on X is one thing, but this is creepy.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;ANOTHER school shooting is&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; and features three people. The first is a woman and she says, &amp;ldquo;Horrific.&amp;rdquo; The second is a man and he says, &amp;ldquo;Tragic.&amp;rdquo; The third is a man with an NRA hat who hugs an automatic rifle. He says, &amp;ldquo;A price I&amp;rsquo;m willing to pay.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon shows a man on the sidewalk standing by a storefront of a business named &amp;ldquo;Artificial Intelligence Inc.&amp;rdquo; The man looks at the sign in the store&amp;rsquo;s window that reads, &amp;ldquo;Now hiring: A few token humans.&amp;rdquo;

This editorial cartoon is a take-off on the &amp;ldquo;Back to the Future&amp;rdquo; films. An elephant steps out of the time-traveling Delorian and says, &amp;ldquo;Great scott! It worked, Marty! I went back in time and had all references to slavery erased from history!&amp;rdquo; A character that resembles Marty McFly says, &amp;ldquo;What&amp;rsquo;s slavery, Doc?&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon shows a newscaster on a newschannel named &amp;ldquo;24 hour news&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s been another senseless shooting. Stay with us as we spend hours and hours discussing the killer and his quest for notoriety.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;On Your Mark&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It puts the viewer above a racetrack with the words &amp;ldquo;Gerrymandering&amp;rdquo; written on the side. Two cars labeled &amp;ldquo;GOP&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;DEMS&amp;rdquo; are at the starting line of the racetrack that leads off the edge of a cliff. The starter for the race holds a flag and is labeled &amp;ldquo;politics&amp;rdquo;.

