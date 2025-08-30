August 30 editorial cartoons

Saturday’s political cartoons include Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump's role reversal and King George III

This cartoon depicts Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump sitting across from each other. It&amp;rsquo;s titled &amp;ldquo;If the Situation Were Reversed&amp;rdquo;. Trump looks at a map of the United States and Zelenskyy says, &amp;ldquo;You shouldn&amp;rsquo;t have let Putin attack you! Now which states are you willing to give him? And you haven&amp;rsquo;t even said thank you!&quot;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump holds up part of an American flag in this cartoon. The other part of the flag is covered in mud that tracks to Trump&amp;rsquo;s feet. He says, &amp;ldquo;We can&amp;rsquo;t have people desecrating this!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;quot;KING GEORGE III, THE COURT OF ST. JAMES, 1776.&amp;quot; It shows King George III on a throne, with another man in colonial attire bowing nearby. The king says &amp;quot;So, I could unilaterally raise taxes in the form of tariffs, appropriate and command private businesses, deploy federal troops, and target political enemies if i just call it &#039;MAGA&#039;?&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

