Bruce Springsteen has a 'gift' for Donald Trump | May 19 editorial cartoons

Monday's political cartoons include Russia, Ukraine, the Diddy trial, the rise of oligarchy, and Air Force One

By
published

A political cartoon depicts a large brown bear, labeled "RUSSIA" on its side, sitting and resisting movement. A white dove, symbolizing peace, is attempting to pull the bear forward with ropes attached to its back. The dove is flying towards a wooden sign that reads "UKRAINE PEACE."

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon is titled "SMART APPLIANCES" and depicts a store shelf with various kitchen appliances that have digital displays showing messages. A man wearing a baseball cap with stars and stripes looks on with a skeptical expression and his finger to his chin. A blender reads "WAKE," a coffee maker says "...UP...", and a toaster displays "...FOOL...". A smart scale with a teapot on it reads "...THE..." and a microwave shows "...BILLIONAIRES..." Below, a smart air conditioning unit says "...ARE… STEALING”. A smart television displays a figure in front of the U.S. Capital with a dollar sign for a body who says "Democracy!"

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

