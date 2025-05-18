5 hilariously heavenly editorial cartoons about the newly elected pope

Artists take on the angel and the devil, music choices at the Vatican, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a large globe with a human face speaking to Pope Leo XIV on one of his shoulders. The globe points to a devilish figure on his other shoulder and says to Pope Leo XIV, "YOU'RE AN AMERICAN? THE GUY ON THE OTHER SIDE OF MY CONSCIENCE IS TOO!"

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This editorial cartoon takes place in the Vatican at a giant pipe organ. Pope Leo XIV speaks to a man seated at the organ and says: "Do you know 'Born in the USA'?"

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

