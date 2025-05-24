5 editorial cartoons about the Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Artists take on a stand-in for Vladimir Putin and phone calls with Donald Trump.

This political cartoon takes place at a bargaining table in Turkey. Volodymyr Zelenskyy sits at left. On the right, the Grim Reaper is cloaked and holding a scythe. The Grim Reaper says, "I'LL BE FILLING IN FOR PUTIN..."

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A political cartoon shows Donald Trump sitting on Vladimir Putin's lap. Trump holds a toy truck with a red phone attached that is labeled "UKRAINE PEACE TALKS." Trump says, "VLADIMIR, STOP! OR WE'RE WALKING OUT!"

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

