Mr. Moneybags enjoys his health care | May 24 editorial cartoons

Saturday's political cartoons feature Medicare and Medicaid cuts, James Comey's social media post, and Trump's big beautiful bill.

An elegantly dressed man, resembling Mr. Moneybags, reclines in a ship's deck chair, IV fluids dripping into his arm. He sips a martini, seemingly oblivious to Uncle Sam, who hangs from the IV stand beside him. Uncle Sam wears a coat labeled "Medicare and Medicaid Cuts." A life preserver nearby reads "1st Class Use Only," as the ship sails on rough seas.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2024 Creators Syndicate)

A six-panel cartoon depicts a man's perplexing day. In the first panel, a car with the license plate "8647" is shown. The second panel shows the man looking at a bill totaling "$86.47". In the third, he is on a golf course as someone shouts "FORE!" while looking at a scorecard with with "8" and "6" and "7" circled. The fourth panel shows a spiky-haired person in a "47" shirt holding eight e-cigarettes, causing the man to exclaim, "EIGHT E-CIGS?" The fifth panel features a crossword puzzle with the words "Ate" "Tease" and "SICS"Finally, the man in the sixth panel looks at his phone and says, "SECRET SERVICE? BETTER COME GET ME..."

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

