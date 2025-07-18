July 18 editorial cartoons

Friday's political cartoons include Donald Trump desperately trying to avoid the Jeffrey Epstein story while JD Vance and Elon Musk say the loud part silently

This editorial cartoon depicts a smug-looking Donald Trump in the foreground.. Two other men in suits are in the background. Trump says, “Why is everyone still focused on Jeffrey Epstein? It’s a MINOR issue!” A man in the background face-palms and says, “Yes that’s the problem” and the other man says “Unfortunate choice of words.”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set in a field on a farm. There is a farmer here handing an empty basket to a man. The farmer says, “We can’t find farm workers, so everything is pick your own. I recommend the soy beans.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

