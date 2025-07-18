July 18 editorial cartoons
Friday's political cartoons include Donald Trump desperately trying to avoid the Jeffrey Epstein story while JD Vance and Elon Musk say the loud part silently
-
-
-
-
July 16 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include the Epstein files landing on everyone's summer reading list, and the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
-
July 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include the price of produce without migrants, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein reunited, and what happens when you call DHS
-
5 unusually elusive cartoons about the Epstein files
Cartoons Artists take on Pam Bondi's vanishing desk, the Mar-a-Lago bathrooms, and more
-
July 11 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include Donald Trump and English lessons for Liberia, the MAGA weather forecast, Pete Hegseth, and the incredible disappearing Epstein files.
-
Spinning out of control | July 10 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include military funding for Ukraine, AI turns Adolf, and a cooling economy
-
Chatbot wants your job | July 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include AI in the job market, a book on GOP blowback, and a new line of Barbie doll
-
A political vanishing act | July 8 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include a Trump disappearing act, trade talk uncertainty, and Elon Musk's many injuries
-
July 3 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include MAGA frogs boiling in hot water, Donald Trump imagining Elon Musk in a cell, and work requirements for Medicaid