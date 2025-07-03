July 3 editorial cartoons
Thursday’s political cartoons include MAGA frogs boiling in hot water, Donald Trump imagining Elon Musk in a cell, and work requirements for Medicaid
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Intimate Apparel: a 'gorgeous, vibrant' production
The Week Recommends Samira Wiley is 'astonishing' in this revival of Lynn Nottage's 'exquisite' seamstress tale
King Charles and the Sovereign Grant: how UK taxpayers fund the monarchy
The Explainer Royals received £86.3m from government last year – and they are in line for a 50% increase
From Hilde, With Love – the 'moving' story of an accidental revolutionary
The Week Recommends Liv Lisa Fries gives a 'compelling' performance as the soft-spoken heroine.
July 2 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a problem for Florida sports fans, a pork-laden 'Big, beautiful, bill' and future generations being saddled with debt.
Fireworks too woke for MAGA | July 1 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include woke fireworks, a new slogan for the Statue of Liberty, and birthright citizenship hanging by a thread.
June 30 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include Jeff Bezos' wedding, mixed signals from the Democratic party, RFK Jr. denying vaccines, and a love-struck Donald Trump
5 warmongering cartoons about congressional approval
Cartoons Artists take on the War Powers Act, media bias, and more
What Uncle Sam wants | June 28 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include stupid wars, a critical media, and mask standards
5 expletive-laden cartoons about bad language
Cartoons Artists take on Trump's quest for a Nobel Peace Prize, cursing at the dinner table, and more
MAGA au naturel | June 27 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include RFK Jr's new vaccine panel, a tough job market for graduates, and Mike Lee's real estate hustle
1979 déjà vu | June 23 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include an unauthorized war on Iran, the new White House flag, and Tulsi Gabbard's diminishing influence