July 3 editorial cartoons

Thursday’s political cartoons include MAGA frogs boiling in hot water, Donald Trump imagining Elon Musk in a cell, and work requirements for Medicaid

By
published

In this editorial cartoon, four frogs wearing MAGA hats sit in a boiling pot of water atop a bed of flames. One says, “Yeah, this is a good thing!” The next says, “This is what we wanted him to do!” Another says, “Woo hoo!”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place outside where two people are drawn in silhouette watching fireworks. The fireworks are labeled, “Trump spending bill $3 trillion debt.” One person says, “It’s not so much big and beautiful as it is deadly and terrifying!”

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸