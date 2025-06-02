Elon Musk departs the White House | June 2 editorial cartoons

Monday's political cartoons include Elon Musk's next project, the Democratic party's efforts to win more male votes, and Donald Trump's taco order.

This political cartoon is set in a doctor’s office with a middle-aged man sitting on a medical table speaking to his male doctor. The male patient looks confused and says to the doctor, “I’m dizzy. I’m nauseous, my head is spinning and I feel like I have vertigo.” The doctor responds, “How long have you been a U.S. trade representative?”

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place outside and is dominated by burning Cybertruck, engulfed in flames and smoke. Elon Musk is here, he carries an overstuffed bag labeled “Stolen Data” and another bag labeled with question marks. Musk points at the burning Cybertruck and speaks to a man and a woman. He says, “Ooh! Look over there!! My work here is finished. I’ll just show myself out…”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

