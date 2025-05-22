Kristi Noem fails a habeas corpus test | May 22 editorial cartoons

Thursday's cartoons feature Kristi Noem bringing the Constitution to heel, the cost of a college education, habeas corpus, and the cost of Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill"

By
published

Kristi Noem, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat, points a smoking gun at the U.S. Constitution, specifically Article II. A bullet hole is visible in the document. She exclaims, "It just won't behave!"

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place on a sidewalk outside a fancy restaurant. A waiter leans out the door to the "Billionaire's Exclusive Club," where wealthy diners are visible through a window. He hands a long scroll labeled "Big Beautiful Bill... $1.8 Trillion" to a disheveled man holding a "Please Help" sign and a begging cup. The waiter remarks, "There's just the small matter of the Big Beautiful Bill..."

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸