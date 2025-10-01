October 1 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's political cartoons include Pete Hegseth's warrior ethos, taxes in a government shutdown, the battle of Portland, and Donald Trump's enemies list

By
published

This political cartoon depicts a miniature, five-inch tall Pete Hegseth who is being towered over by legs and boots of men much taller than him. He says, &amp;ldquo;Men, let me tell you about the warrior ethos.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a man outside an IRS office in Washington DC. The sign in the window of the office reads, &amp;ldquo;You still need to pay taxes in the event of a govt. shutdown!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts two children playing in a sandbox at the playground. One says, &amp;ldquo;I wanted to be a clown for Halloween, but my parents worried Trump would take it personally.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts an elephant and a donkey with their backs to each other with fingers raised, as if they are about to duel. Uncle Sam stands next to them with a paper that reads, &amp;ldquo;Gov&amp;rsquo;t shut-down&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;I think you both know the drill. Ten Paces, turn, and commence pointing fingers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon shows three military veterans under a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;U.S. Veterans share their injuries.&amp;rdquo; A newspaper nearby has the headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump sends troops to Portland.&amp;rdquo; The veteran at left is in a wheelchair and has one leg. The veteran at right is in a wheelchair and has no legs. The veteran in the middle points to his hand and says, &amp;ldquo;I got this from a latte on my first tour in Portland.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Pete Hegseth, JD Vance, and Donald Trump in a wildly comic, mocking style. The three stand in front of an American flag. Hegseth holds a martini glass and says, &amp;ldquo;The beardos and the fatsos have to go&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The bearded Vance and heavyset Trump look worried.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts a broken, golden escalator with a MAGA hat on the side. There&amp;rsquo;s an out of order sign on the side and the front, along with an UN logo.

(Image credit: Emad Hajjaj / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a massive James Comey, who has been tied up like the character in Gulliver&amp;rsquo;s Travels taken captive by the Lilliputians. In this version, Comey is smirking as Trump stands on his chest holding a lengthy list of enemies. Alongside Trump are a crazy-eyed Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, and acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan. Halligan holds a scroll that says &amp;ldquo;Charged as Guilty&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;And for the crime of making our great president look petty, vindictive, and small&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, Donald Trump drives a tank with a &amp;ldquo;Dept. of War&amp;rdquo; flag on the side. The gun part of the tank is pointed at the face of a man with a backpack and a T-shirt that says, &amp;ldquo;US Cities.&quot; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Hey, which way to the Nobel Peace Prize&amp;hellip;?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in the auditorium at Quantico and is titled &amp;ldquo;Warrior Ethos.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump holds a giant bottle of Extra Stength Tylenol as generals look on. A shirtless Pete Hegeth is behind a podium labeled &amp;ldquo;Secretary of WTF&amp;rdquo; and points at Trump. Hegseth says, &amp;ldquo;Our secret weapon.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸