October 1 editorial cartoons
Wednesday's political cartoons include Pete Hegseth's warrior ethos, taxes in a government shutdown, the battle of Portland, and Donald Trump's enemies list
‘Friendflation’: the increasing cost of maintaining a social life
Under the Radar Cost-of-living squeeze has left some feeling priced out of social events and struggling to keep up friendships
What’s behind Europe’s sharp drop in illegal migration?
Today's Big Question Fall in migrant crossings won’t head off tougher immigration clampdowns
The new Stratus Covid strain – and why it’s on the rise
The Explainer ‘No evidence’ new variant is more dangerous or that vaccines won’t work against it, say UK health experts
September 30 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include finger pointing, disunited nations, and Donald Trump's esprit de corps
31 political cartoons for September 2025
Cartoons What editorial cartoonists had to say about Donald Trump, RFK Jr., Jimmy Kimmel, the rapture, the Comey indictment, and more events from September 2025
September 29 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump declassifying files, the indictment of James Comey, and the Trump regime's late-night comedy lineup
September 28 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include the Jim Comey indictment and Pam Bondi as a the Wicked Witch of the West
September 27 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Donald Trump and the rapture that wasn't
5 tinfoil-covered cartoons about Tylenol and autism
Cartoons Artists take on the toys in RFK Jr's attic, the war on autism, and more
September 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's Russia/Ukraine strategy, the groups fighting for democracy, and Tom Homan left holding the bag
September 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include the Justice Department cleaning up after Tom Homan, insider trading, and the lure of authoritarianism