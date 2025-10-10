October 10 editorial cartoons

Friday's political cartoons include overcoming enmity, a new healthcare plan for Americans, ICE agents vs. Lady Liberty and more

By
published

This is a cartoon that depicts the White House, drawn in an accurate and exacting style. There are three voices coming from inside. They say, &amp;ldquo;There is so much hatred. It will be a miracle if they reach a deal.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ll keep talking to the Israelis and Hamas.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We meant the government shutdown.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

In this cartoon, a man sits in a chair watching the news on a television in his living room. The female newscaster says, &amp;ldquo;A new public healthcare option will allow Americans to migrate to Canada for socialized medicine.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in Washington DC where two masked ICE agents speak to each other near a group of scared-looking brown-skinned kids. One ICE agent says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s easier putting children in zip ties than it was storming the Capitol.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon takes place in the foyer of a cozy home where a woman is headed out the door into a fall day. She is putting on a jacker and leaves fall just outside the door. A man sits at a desk inside the house working at a computer and says to her, &amp;ldquo;I thought you wanted to check out the latest A.I. artwork?&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;A.I. as in autumn-inspired!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This two panel political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;How It Started&amp;rdquo; on the left panel. It depicts a man in black clubbing a Capitol P.D. police officer as a crowd with a TRUMP flag storms the Capitol. The right panel is labeled &amp;ldquo;How it&amp;rsquo;s going&amp;rdquo; and shows the same person, now with an ICE badge, clubbing a frightened Lady Liberty.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Duelists.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a donkey on the left and and elephant on the right walking away from each other with their fingers raised, as if they are about to duel. A man in the middle represents government employees and reads from a piece of paper titled &amp;ldquo;Shutdown rules.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;Sigh. Brandish fingers, proceed 10 paces, turn, and commence blaming.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Tales from the Front: Portland Edition.&amp;rdquo; Two armed Narional Guardsmen speak to each other. One is eating a colorful donut. The other says, &amp;ldquo;I saw a guy playing the bagpipes on a unicycle and someone selling homemade kombucha from a bathtub, other than that, it&amp;rsquo;s pretty quiet.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in Gaza, where two armed and masked men stand atop ruined buildings filled with people labeled &amp;ldquo;Gazans.&amp;rdquo; One of the masked men says, &amp;ldquo;Are we freeing these hostages too?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is drawn in a wildly artistic, yet simple way. With swirls and swoops, it depicts a man working on a computer and they two have been fused together, so both look at each other, somewhat warily.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a police lineup at the Department of Homeland Security. Two armed and masked ICE agents look at a group of five different Lady Liberty figures lined up, as if they are suspects. One agent says, &amp;ldquo;If you ask me, they all look like they&amp;rsquo;re here illegally!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

