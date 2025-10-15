October 15 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's political cartoons include new DOJ lawyers, trick or treating with ICE, and shaky foundations for peace

This cartoon takes place in a zoo named the Kangaroo Court. A group of five kangaroos with briefcases look up at a banner that reads, &amp;ldquo;United States Department of Justice: Now Hiring!&amp;rdquo; Pam Bondi stands behind the banner holding a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;No Experience Necessary!&amp;rdquo; One kangaroo says, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;ll take any lawyer willing to prosecute the case against James Comey or Letitia James.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place on Halloween night outside a house and depicts two masked and armed ICE agents arresting a little girl who looks like Dora the Explorer. Another child is nearby dressed as a ghost and says, &amp;ldquo;Told ya not to go as Dora the Explorer.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon has two panels. The left panel depicts Pete Hegseth as a beer-swilling idiot with a pot on his head. He points at a young man and says, &amp;ldquo;Son, you&amp;rsquo;re gonna be in tip-top shape! A brutal, lethal, violent, battle-ready warrior!&amp;rdquo; In the next panel, the same young man sits at a military command post with monitors showing drones and a laptop that reads &amp;ldquo;Cyber War.&amp;rdquo; All the young man has to do is press a button to fight the war.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon features Donald Trump and another man standing next to a giant switch on the wall under a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Vengeance.&amp;rdquo; The switch is in the ON position. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Even during a government shutdown, this one never turns off.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a briefing room at the White House where a glowering Donald Trump watches a screen that shows a small boat exploding. A general points at the screen and says, &amp;ldquo;The thinking now is this boat may have been bringing your Nobel Peace Prize&amp;hellip;.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows a man and a woman sitting in chairs in the office of a marriage counselor. The woman has a protest sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Ban AI Data centers.&amp;rdquo; The man has a sign too and it reads, &amp;ldquo;Hooray for AI data centers.&amp;rdquo; The marriage counselor sits behind a desk and asks the couple, &amp;ldquo;So what seems to be the problem?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is an editorial cartoon that depicts Uncle Sam and two figures that represent Hamas and Israel standing atop a precariously balanced set of wooden Jenga blocks. Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;Shake on it, but not too vigorously.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows a T-Rex dinosaur on the right side of the image that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Fossil Fuel use&amp;rdquo; next to its little hands that are trying to applaud. The left side of the image is filled with the words &amp;ldquo;CLAP&amp;rdquo; to represent applause. Voices in the crowd say, &amp;ldquo;Woo-hoo! Let&amp;rsquo;s give a big hand to solar and wind! For the first time, global renewable energy use surpasses coal!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This political cartoon takes place outside John Bolton&amp;rsquo;s home where two FBI agents are carrying boxes to a dark car. The car has a bumper sticker that reads &amp;ldquo;Banana Republic 1&amp;rdquo; and a &amp;ldquo;Lawfare&amp;rdquo; license plate. One FBI agent speaks into a phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Mr. Bolton, all classified documents should be properly stored in the bathroom at Mar-A-Lago.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;More Cuts at the Pentagon.&amp;rdquo; It depicts an angry Pete Hegseth scowling as he uses a pair of scissors to cut the first amendment out of the Bill of Rights.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

