October 8 editorial cartoons

Wednesday’s political cartoons include evidence* of what causes autism, Donald Trump's enemy within and a CBS sacrifice

By
published

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Here&amp;rsquo;s the evidence*&amp;rdquo; and then an empty frame. The asterisk is defined below and the words there read, &amp;ldquo;* That Tylenol causes autism, antifa is an organization, Portland is a war zone, the shutdown is about free healthcare for illegals, the Epstein files are a hoax and this is the most elaborate and detailed cartoon ever drawn!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This political cartoon depicts a man and a woman watching CBS News on television. A newscaster on the screen says, &amp;ldquo;With the network&amp;rsquo;s new editor in chief, CBS vows to treat Democrats and Republicans the same.&amp;rdquo; The woman watching says, &amp;ldquo;If their goal is to restore credibility, why start with a whopper like that?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This Donald Trump cartoon depicts him speaking from a stage to a crowd of people in MAGA hats. Trump points at masked and armed ICE agents and says, &amp;ldquo;Finally, we are getting violent criminals off the street and into uniform.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Enemy Within&amp;rdquo; and depicts a scowling Donald Trump missing the top part of his head. Written inside his head is the word &amp;ldquo;Dementia.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Crocodile Tears.&amp;rdquo; It is dominated by an oversized crocodile with a bib that reads &amp;ldquo;Trump Administration.&amp;rdquo; The crocodile is about to eat a turtle labeled &amp;ldquo;Federal Workers.&amp;rdquo; The crocodile says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s just so sad! While negotiating the government shutdown, those nasty Democrats wouldn&amp;rsquo;t let me eat them for breakfast, so now I must eat you for lunch!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a man atop what appears to be at first glance a volcano with a wide crater. But a closer look reveals that the volcano is a giant Donald Trump with his mouth wide open and smoke pouring out. The man throws a CBS logo into the gaping maw and the words above the scene read, &amp;ldquo;Yet another sacrifice to appease the god of FCC mega-media merger approvals.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts the White House with the word &amp;ldquo;LIES&amp;rdquo; written across the side as a group of 11 pigs line up to feed from it, as if it was a trough. The pigs are labeled &amp;ldquo;REPUBLICANS.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is an editorial cartoon drawn in a stark, somber way. It shows a close-up of an elephant&amp;rsquo;s trunk blowing out a candle labeled &amp;ldquo;Health Care.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a political cartoon that takes place inside Stephen Miller&amp;rsquo;s office. Miller is depicted as a pale, ghoulish figure. He takes a weird satisfaction from watching a TV broadcast as the newsperson says, &amp;ldquo;Agents used flashbang grenades, broke down doors, and led children, including U.S. citizens, out of the Chicago apartment building with their hands bound by zip ties.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and an elephant in an old-fashioned gangster suit. They hold tommy-guns and have just shot Uncle Sam as a frightened donkey looks on. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Now look what you made us do!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸