October 9 editorial cartoons

Thursday’s political cartoons include common political ground over the Epstein files, a new pledge for ICE agents, Bad Bunny, and more

By
published

This is a two panel political cartoon. In the left panel, an angry man in a MAGA hat points at another man. The angry man says, &amp;ldquo;No way you leftist, antifa commie, there is not one thing we will EVER agree on.&amp;rdquo; The other man responds, &amp;ldquo;Release the Epstein files?&amp;rdquo; In the right panel, the two men are sitting at a bar with their arms around each other and laughing as they drink a beer and eat popcorn.

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is about ICE, based on the Statue of Liberty. It depicts an armed and masked ICE agent with a swastika tattoo squeezing a baby in his hand. The ICE agent holds a light and says, &amp;ldquo;Give me your brown and black subhumans&amp;hellip;yearning to be terrorized.&amp;rdquo;

This is a town panel editorial cartoon focused on Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s treatment of Puerto Rico. The top panel is labeled &amp;ldquo;Puerto Rico 2017&amp;rdquo; and shows an arm throwing paper towels labeled &amp;ldquo;Hurricane Aid.&amp;rdquo; The bottom panel is titled &amp;ldquo;Puerto Rico 2025&amp;rdquo; and this time something is being thrown back. It&amp;rsquo;s a box of tissues labeled &amp;ldquo;Quit Your Cryin&amp;rsquo; Tissues: MAGA Sized&amp;rdquo; and there is also a piece of paper labeled &amp;ldquo;Super Bowl halftime: P.R.&amp;rsquo;s own Bad Bunny.&amp;rdquo;

This political cartoon depicts armed ICE agents rappelling down the State of Liberty. There is a helicopter nearby and a voice from inside it says, &amp;ldquo;She&amp;rsquo;s armed with a torch! Probably antifa&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon shows three kids dressed as ICE agents trick-or-treating at a house on Halloween. A scared lady peeks out of the house from behind curtains. One kid says, &amp;ldquo;We didn&amp;rsquo;t think our costumes through! No one is answering the doors!&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon depicts two MAGA supporters in a bar watching FOX News. A blonde woman is on FOX with Brian Kileade. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Jay Jones should drop out of the Virginia AG race for his violent death-wish texts!&amp;rdquo; Kilmeade responds, &amp;ldquo;Kill all mentally ill homeless with involuntary lethal injections!&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump War Room.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a large map of the United States on the ground where a group of six monkeys frolic around, playing with plastic army soldiers, dancing, and eating bananas. A man in the room looks at the scene and says, &amp;ldquo;Where&amp;rsquo;s Jane Goodall when you need her?&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon takes place in an office of an AI Stock Broker where a client speaks to a robot seated behind a desk. The client says, &amp;ldquo;Your stock picks are OK &amp;ndash; but I miss the warm personal touch of a human broker.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon depicts two male archaeologists in the jungle. They are dressed in pith helmets and there is a stone ziggurat in the background. The archaeologists examine a Starbucks logo and the one holding a magnifying glass says, &amp;ldquo;This seems to be a relic from a more prosperous time before the store closing and layoffs&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

This political cartoon is set in the CBS Evening News studio. There&amp;rsquo;s a puppet hosting the news and Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s head of hair is just visible behind the desk with his arm in the puppet. The puppet wears a MAGA hat and says, &amp;ldquo;Good evening and welcome to the NEW CBS evening news!&amp;rdquo; An image of Walter Cronkite is at the rear of the studio. He removes his glasses and is shedding a tear.

