Political cartoons for April 29

Wednesday’s political cartoons include a royal visit, sticker shock, and more

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This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Royal Visit Protocol&amp;rdquo; and puts the reader in the sky, looking down at the top of the King of England&amp;rsquo;s airplane on the tarmac. There is a red carpet on the ground that delicately weaves between giant words that read &amp;ldquo;Epstein&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Iran&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A woman and a man are in a grocery store shopping. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I remember when we only got sticker shock at car dealers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Wildly comic caricatures of Donald Trump and King Charles stand next to each other. Each wears a crown. Trump&amp;rsquo;s crowd reads &amp;ldquo;PEDO&amp;rdquo; and Charles&amp;rsquo; reads &amp;ldquo;My Bro is a Pedo.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;We have a lot in common.&amp;rdquo; A sweating Charles thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;Oh, bloody hell.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man in a MAGA hat has been run over by a grocery store cart with a tag labeled &amp;ldquo;prices$&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;Help! I&amp;rsquo;ve been lied to and I can&amp;rsquo;t get up!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is hustled out of the White House correspondent&amp;rsquo;s dinner surrounded by burly Secret Service agents with handguns drawn. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;You don&amp;rsquo;t assault head of states&amp;hellip; that&amp;rsquo;s my opinion!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Tom Janssen / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Surprise Ending:&amp;rdquo; A man and a woman are on the coach. They wear MAGA hats and watch TV. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Wait, Trump didn&amp;rsquo;t care about us and was only in it for himself?&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;You mean Trump was the deep state all along?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;King Charles III visits America.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Charles in a suit with a crown and a royal scepter. He stands next to a much smaller Donald Trump, dressed as a jester with a hat and bells and shoes that curl at the tip.

(Image credit: Deng Coy Miel / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the head table at the White House Correspondents&amp;rsquo; Dinner. A mentalist is at the podium and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m getting something&amp;hellip;yes..yes&amp;hellip;a staged assassination attempt to justify a $400 million White House ballroom.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I wanted an animal balloon guy&amp;hellip;not a mentalist.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Donald Trump is picking leaves off a flower named &amp;ldquo;Iran&amp;rdquo; in this cartoon. He says, &amp;ldquo;He&amp;rsquo;s at war with me, he&amp;rsquo;s at war with me not. He&amp;rsquo;s at war with me&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two panel cartoon. The left side is named &amp;ldquo;Fake Trump Conspiracy&amp;rdquo; and shows worried Secret Service agents with their guys drawn at the Hilton during the correspondent dinner. The right side of the image is labeled &amp;ldquo;Real Trump Conspiracy&amp;rdquo; and depicts gilded statues and monuments Trump has built for himself. His statue is on top of one named &amp;ldquo;Trump Ego Arch&amp;rdquo; and he holds a golden bag labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Family Grift.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

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