Political cartoons for April 7

Tuesday's political cartoons include an Iranian off-ramp, AI assimilation, and lunar citizenship

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This cartoon depicts a presidential limousine on the highway. It is at a fork in the road with a sign leading to the Iran War and a sign leading to an offramp. The car heads toward war and a voice from inside says, &amp;ldquo;Sir, you blew up the infrastructure already! Now on to plan #38!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Resistance is Futire.&amp;rdquo; It shows Earth from space as a giant, imposing cube labeled &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; floats nearby. A voice from Earth says, &amp;ldquo;It feels like AI is assimilating US and not the other way around?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon with wildly-drawn caricatures of Donald Trump on both sides. On the left he says, &amp;ldquo;We will bomb Iran back to the stone age..&amp;rdquo; On the right, he gets hit in the head with a small stone.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Two aliens on the moon speak to each other as Earth looms in the background. One alien says, &amp;ldquo;Orbiting the moon?!! Next they&amp;rsquo;ll be claiming birthright citizenship.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Democrats Debate&amp;rdquo; and includes all the Democratic candidates for governor of California and current Governor Gavin Newsom. The candidates say, &amp;ldquo;I thought I already dropped out.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m not dropping out! There&amp;rsquo;s still space on my whiteboard!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;The climate isn&amp;rsquo;t right for me to drop out.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll drop out when I have achieved peak stubble.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Yee-haw! My glasses are polling at seven percent.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll drop out when I have achieved peak stubble.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;My stubble isn&amp;rsquo;t accountable to billionaires.&amp;rdquo; Newsom looks at the group and says, &amp;ldquo;Can I tweet about stubble?&amp;rdquo; An aid responds, &amp;ldquo;Relax, you can grow it by 2028.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Still waiting to be rescued after being shot down over Iran.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a rocky landscape where three silhouettes look up at a rescue helicopter with raised hands. The silhouettes are labeled &amp;ldquo;U.S. Credibility, U.S. Reliability&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;U.S. Respect.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Running on Empty.&amp;rdquo; A female and male hiker in a desert look at a rock formation that is shaped like a gas gauge. The rock is labeled &amp;ldquo;Water&amp;rdquo; and the dial is pointing to Empty.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Geography Lesson.&amp;rdquo; A globe with a human face and a pointer is trying to teach Donald Trump. The globe points to a map of the Middle East on the wall. Iran has been labeled &amp;ldquo;Vietnam&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Bombs Away&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; An American fighter plane has dropped a bomb that Donald Trump is seated upon. The bomb is titled &amp;ldquo;Approval Ratings&amp;rdquo; and trails behind papers labeled &amp;ldquo;Wars&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Wall Street&amp;rdquo; with an arrow pointing down, &amp;ldquo;Ice Brutality&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Tariffs&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;TSA Delays&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Gas Prices&amp;rdquo; with an arrow pointing up.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Infinity War.&amp;rdquo; It depicts two American soldiers standing on a road which is wrapped around itself to resemble the symbol for infinity. One soldier says, &amp;ldquo;The war in Iran is over! We won!&amp;rdquo; The other soldier says, &amp;ldquo;We need to attack Iran all over again!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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