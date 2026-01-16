Political cartoons for January 16

Friday’s political cartoons include the Nobel Peace prize, the wrong island, and more

Donald Trump is drawn as a toddler in a crib in this cartoon. He wears a diaper and is transfixed by the mobile that hangs above his crib. The mobile has five Nobel Prize medallions hanging by strings.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place on a frozen landscape near the water. A polar bear stands near a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Welcome to Greenland.&amp;rdquo; A man in a jacket and hood speaks to Donald Trump, who looks quite angry. The man holds a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;Directions to Epstein Island&amp;rdquo; and says to Trump, &amp;ldquo;Wrong island.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman and a man sit on a couch in their home. The coffee table in front of them is filled with bills, a calculator, and a computer. A cat rests nearby on another couch. The man holds a coin and says, &amp;ldquo;Heads we buy groceries, tails we pay our rent.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two panel cartoon with Donald Trump on the left and Putin on the right. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Taking Greenland is vital to our national interest.&amp;rdquo; Putin, who reads a newspaper with the headline &amp;ldquo;End of NATO&amp;rdquo; says, &amp;ldquo;Ditto.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place next to a freshly dug grave on the outskirts of Minneapolis. Tall buildings rise in the background. The headstone on the grave reads &amp;ldquo;Renee Nicole Good. Born 1988. Killed by ICE 2026.&amp;rdquo; Pam Bondi stands next to the grave with an aide, who holds a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;Criminal Charges.&amp;rdquo; Bondi and her aid wear winter clothing with a &amp;ldquo;T&amp;rdquo; on the side that looks like a fascist symbol. Bondi holds a Miranda card and speaks to the grave. She says, &amp;ldquo;You have the right to remain silent. Anything you have ever said can and will be used to justify your shooting in a court of law.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Food Pyramids.&amp;rdquo; The left food pyramid is titled &amp;ldquo;OLD&amp;rdquo; and contains many different foods, including bread, vegetables, fish, etc. The middle pyramid is called &amp;ldquo;NEW&amp;rdquo; and has been turned upside down. The right side of the image is labeled &amp;ldquo;WHATEVER&amp;rdquo; and a man with a shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;American Eating Habits&amp;rdquo; takes a bite of a giant slice of pepperoni pizza.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump stands on the front of a boat that is floating in the frigid waters near Greenland. A polar bear stands on a piece of ice giving Trump the middle finger.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A businessman in a shabby suit sits on a streetcorner holding his hat out for change. A woman looks at the sign next to the man, which reads, &amp;ldquo;Not unemployed. Just couldn&amp;rsquo;t keep up with inflation.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A peaceful looking Minnesota sits in their living room. A woman is on the couch using a laptop. A dog sleeps next to her. A young boy sits next to the woman and plays with a red car. A little girl is doing homework on a coffee table. A television in the background shows an angry Donald Trump, a vampire-like Stephen Miller, and a big-lipped Kristi Noem in a MAGA hat. The family&amp;rsquo;s father walks into the room and says, &amp;ldquo;Good evening, fellow radical domestic terrorists.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a walrus, a fox, and a polar bear in Greenland. A penguin sits on the walrus&amp;rsquo; hip and an owl rests on the polar bear&amp;rsquo;s back. The animals look angry. The polar bear speaks and says, &amp;ldquo;Why bother annexing Greenland if your energy policy is going to melt it?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

