Political cartoons for January 17

Saturday's political cartoons include hard hats, compliance, and more

By
published

Donald Trump and Jerome Powell wear hardhats and look at a plan held by Powell. Trump points at it and says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re going to be looking into these renovation costs at the Federal Reserve!&amp;rdquo; Powell says, &amp;ldquo;Okay. Why are you showing me plans for the White House ballroom?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The statue of a blindfolded Lady Justice has been chopped in half in this cartoon. Her arm holding the scale of justice has been severed and lies on the ground. A masked Donald Trump walks away carrying a large axe on his shoulder and says, &amp;ldquo;She failed to comply.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Liberator.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump says &amp;ldquo;Mine!&amp;rdquo; as he carries away a large barrel of oil with the Venezuelan flag on it. A dark-skinned man and woman in the background hold out their hands in exasperation and look concerned.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

