Political cartoons for March 16

Monday’s political cartoons include gifts from Trump, endless war, and more

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published

A miserable looking Marco Rubio wears a pair of way-too-large shoes that have come out of a box labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump looks at him and says, &amp;ldquo;You can thank me later, Marco.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

An elderly man and woman in MAGA hats speak to each other as explosions and smoke fill the sky around them. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I wonder when the next board of peace meeting is&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;SWAMP THING&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump emerges from a swamp covered in slime and leaves. He&amp;rsquo;s wearing a shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;Rampant Corruption.&amp;rdquo; He stands next to a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;TRUMP: He&amp;rsquo;ll Drain the Swamp.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This two-panel cartoon depicts Donald Trump on both sides. At left, Uncle Sam holds a newspaper with the headline &amp;ldquo;Russian Oil Sanctions Suspended.&amp;rdquo; He says to Trump, &amp;ldquo;Now the only person making money on your war is Putin&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Trump says, I&amp;rsquo;ll fix that!&amp;rdquo; At right, Trump looks at Putin on a video call and says, &amp;ldquo;Vlad, where&amp;rsquo;s my cut?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A man in a suit labeled &amp;ldquo;STATES&amp;rdquo; speaks to Donald Trump and says, &amp;ldquo;You don&amp;rsquo;t need access to our voter rolls. Widespread election fraud doesn&amp;rsquo;t exist.&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Yet.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Lobstergate.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Pete Hegseth as an angry-looking lobster. One of his claws reads, &amp;ldquo;$7 million on lobster&amp;rdquo; and Hegseth hisses, &amp;ldquo;No unflattering photos!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump holds up a small finger and says, &amp;ldquo;The Iran war will end when I feel it in my bone spurs!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two men in suits speak to each other outside the Oval Office. One man wears a pair of oversize shoes and holds an Epstein file. The other man wears a comically large sport coat, long Trump tie, too-short pants, and too-large shoes. He says, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re lucky -- he only bought you shoes.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Donald the Big Orange Lapdog&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump is drawn as a large dog, who sits on Benjamin Netanyahu&amp;rsquo;s lap. Trump has a small Ayatollah doll to play with. Netanyahu pets the dog and thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;Such an obedient boy&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a house after a big snowfall. A man is outside with a snow shovel and has just finished digging a tunnel through the snow from his house to the street. A woman speaks to him from the window of the house and says, &amp;ldquo;I thought you said you were going to shovel?&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;I did.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

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