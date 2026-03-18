Political cartoons for March 18

Wednesday’s political cartoons include Pete Hegseth in an unflattering cartoon, World War III, and more

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This cartoon depicts a shirtless and tattooed Pete Hegseth holding a press conference at a funeral for a soldier. The coffin is colored like an American flag and advertises a &amp;ldquo;USA&amp;rdquo; hat on top for $19.95. The screen behind Hegseth reads, &amp;ldquo;Play our videogame: Call of Duty: Tehran.&amp;rdquo; The flowers next to the casket read &amp;ldquo;$1 billion per day&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;RIP War Powers Act.&amp;rdquo; A poster behind him has a picture of Donald Trump holding a skull that reads &amp;ldquo;Killing Foreign Leaders&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Sorry about the Girls School.&amp;rdquo; A photographer takes a photo of Hegseth, who shouts, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t take unflattering photos of me!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An adult caveman is in a cave telling a scary story to a young boy, who also is dressed like a primitive human and looks frightened. It&amp;rsquo;s nighttime and a fire is burning. The adult says, &amp;ldquo;...And then, the host of Celebrity Apprentice started World War 3!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Talking Head&amp;rdquo; and depicts Marco Rubio in a comically oversized suit and shoes, an homage to David Byrne and the Talking Heads. Rubio says, &amp;ldquo;And you may ask yourself. How did I get here?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Meanwhile, in a completely opposite universe&amp;rdquo;. On the left side, a man watches television where a female newscaster says, &amp;ldquo;Congress has approved another 11 billion dollars for education.&amp;rdquo; On the right side, a woman answers her door where a high-ranking military man asks her, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re doing a bottle drive to raise money for the military! Do you have any empties?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a wordless four panel cartoon depicting Donald Trump blowing out air in each panel. He blows solar panels off the roof of a house, then breaks a wind turbine, then blows out the torch on the Statue of Liberty before he finally blows an already-burning Earth to stoke the fire.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man dressed like an Iraqi soldier reads the news as a man and a woman peek around a corner to watch. The man says, &amp;ldquo;The FCC chair didn&amp;rsquo;t like our war coverage&amp;hellip;So we replaced our anchor with Baghdad Bob.&amp;rdquo; The anchor reads the news and says, &amp;ldquo;The Strait of Hormuz is now the Strait of Trump, where he downed thousands of Iranian infields like dogs while winning 17 golf tournaments in one day&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A woman and a man are outside in a scorched, baked landscape with the sun burning bright overhead. A snake and a rabbit are sweating and smoking. The sun is labeled &amp;ldquo;Heat wave in the west.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;This gives a whole new meaning to &amp;lsquo;March Madness&amp;rsquo;!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trying to adjust his tone with U.S. allies.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump holding a piece of paper titled &amp;ldquo;Iran War&amp;rdquo; as Trump says, &amp;ldquo;S.O.B.&amp;rdquo; He then holds up a letter &amp;ldquo;S&amp;rdquo; to change what he says into &amp;ldquo;S.O.S&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man in a suit walks down the sidewalk and speaks with two aliens who have just stepped out of their space ship. One of the aliens says, &amp;ldquo;We mean you no harm. We&amp;rsquo;re just here to observe how you primitive people are about to destroy yourselves with nuclear weapons.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore, portrayed by Robert Duvall in &amp;ldquo;Apocalypse Now&amp;rdquo;. Trump is shirtless and wears a hat with the US Cavalry&amp;rsquo;s crossword swords. Three other heavily-armed soldiers are nearby. War rages around the scene, including ships burning. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I love the smell of napalm in the morning..smells like victory.&amp;rdquo; A soldier says, &amp;ldquo;Those are oil tankers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

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