Political cartoons for November 25

Tuesday's political cartoons include the cost of housing, the DOJ's house of cards, and spotting seditious behaviour

By
published

This cartoon takes place at the Macy&amp;rsquo;s Thanksgiving Day parade. A Minnie Mouse and a Snoopy balloon float past. In the middle, a large balloon shaped like a house and labeled &amp;ldquo;Cost of Housing&amp;rdquo; is floating away. It carries six people high into the air as they hold onto ropes attached to it.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled Building a Case against Trump&amp;rsquo;s Political Enemies. Pam Bondi and Lindsey Halligan stand on a ladder looking sad. Halligan holds part of a house of cards. The rest of the cards, which were balanced on the ladder, have fallen into a pile on the ground.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump shakes hands with Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office. A distressed-looking Marjorie Taylor Green is outside the White House looking through the window at Trump and his new friend.

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A smiling Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump stand outside on Ukraine land near Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The landscape is filled with signs that read &amp;ldquo;This Belongs to Russia&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;And this&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;And this&amp;rdquo; with arrows pointing down to the ground. Putin says, &amp;ldquo;Here&amp;rsquo;s our multi-point peace plan.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon references Dustin Hoffman in &amp;ldquo;The Graduate.&amp;rdquo; A man in a suit gives advice to a younger man in a cap and gown in this two panel drawing. At left the older man says, &amp;ldquo;I want to say one word to you. Just one word&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Yes sir.&amp;rdquo; says the graduate. At right, the older man says &amp;ldquo;Trade school.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This nine-panel cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Captcha test: Select the 3 images that show seditious behavior:&amp;rdquo; Three of the panels show innocuous scenes, including sidewalks and traffic lights. One shows a donkey who says, &amp;ldquo;You don&amp;rsquo;t have to obey unlawful orders!&amp;rdquo; Other panels show Trump supporters rioting at the U.S. Capitol building and a group of angry-looking men with rifles and a Confederate flag.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pam Bondi speaks from behind a podium at the Department of Justice. She says, &amp;ldquo;Allegations that we intend to slow walk this release of the Epstein files are untrue&amp;hellip; In fact, I have already appointed someone to expedite the process.&amp;rdquo; She points to her left, where a lazy-eyed sloth raises one finger.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

An angry man speaks to a doctor in this cartoon. He says, &amp;ldquo;Health care is costing me an arm and a leg!&amp;rdquo; The doctor says, &amp;ldquo;More bad news&amp;hellip;The limb removal isn&amp;rsquo;t covered.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a cut-up Jamal Khashoggi. His torso is in the middle and is surrounded by severed body parts, including his arms and legs. Khashoggi says, &amp;ldquo;Things happen.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A donkey speaks to a soldier armed with a gun and a wildly drawn caricature of Donald Trump. The donkey says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t follow illegal orders.&amp;rdquo; Trump speaks to the soldier and says, &amp;ldquo;Kill him&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸