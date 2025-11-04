Political cartoons for November 4

Tuesday’s political cartoons include Prince Andrew, the collapse of democracy, and more

This political cartoon takes place in a British museum named the &amp;ldquo;House of Cads.&amp;rdquo; Large portraits of various royal figures hang on the wall as the docents describe each to people visiting the museum as follows:, &amp;ldquo;Viscount dunderhead was a notorious gambler who never bathed&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;A flagrant womanizer, he was said to be father to 27 illegitimate children&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;..irksome brother to the heir, he was infamously known for being a drunk and a philanderer.&amp;rdquo; At right, a man is carrying a portrait of an angry-looking Prince Andrew and says, &amp;ldquo;Incoming!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is set in a living room where a surprised man sits in a chair and covers his eyes as he watches television. He yells, &amp;ldquo;OMG! WTF just happened?&amp;rdquo; and his little dog looks surprised too as it grabs the man&amp;rsquo;s leg. A woman enters the room and says, &amp;ldquo;Sports? Or the collapse of democracy?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;FALL CLEANUP&amp;rdquo; and depicts a small image of Donald Trump sweating furiously as he holds a leaf blower and tries to clean up a giant, swirling pile of papers labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; A voice from the White House says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ve never seen such a hard working president!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts a frog on the left who says, &amp;ldquo;Kiss me and I&amp;rsquo;ll turn into a prince!&amp;rdquo; The middle of the image shows a pair of lips and the words &amp;ldquo;SMOOCH!&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;POOF!&amp;rdquo; On the right is a snail with the words &amp;ldquo;ANDREW&amp;rdquo; who says, &amp;ldquo;Well, I used to be a prince.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This political cartoon depicts Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at his desk speaking into a cell phone. Calendars hang on the wall behind him and are almost all marked as &amp;ldquo;In recess&amp;rdquo; except for 12 days in September. Johnsson looks at the House calendar on his desk and says, &amp;ldquo;No, this week is out. How about never &amp;mdash; is never good for you?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts an angry woman with her arms folded watching television. Her husband naps behind her with a newspaper covering his head. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I think what this government shutdown shows is that the only real nonessential workers are those in Congress.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon depicts a miniature Greg Bovino standing on a chair in full tactical gear at a tailor&amp;rsquo;s shop. He looks into a mirror and says to the tailor, &amp;ldquo;Do you have something with a little more warrior ethos?&amp;rdquo; The tailor holds a box that reads &amp;ldquo;ACME combat costume, size XS&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;I am sorry Mr. Bovino, but I&amp;rsquo;m afraid that&amp;rsquo;s all we have in your size&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon comically references Gulliver&amp;rsquo;s Travels and AI. In this version, the six-inch tall Lilliputians have tied up Gulliver, who looks frightened as he is distracted and taps on his cell phone.

(Image credit: Angel Boligan / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon takes place outside the U.S. Capitol building, which is covered in cobwebs. Two men walk past and one says to the other, &amp;ldquo;Want me to take down the haunted house decorations?&amp;rdquo; The other man responds, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;re not decorations, and you&amp;rsquo;ve been laid off.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is drawn to look like the opening screen for &amp;ldquo;60 Minutes&amp;rdquo; with the ticking stopwatch. This version is called &amp;ldquo;60 Spin-Its&amp;rdquo; and shows Donald Trump as the hands on the stopwatch. Instead of ticks, it makes a noise of &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

