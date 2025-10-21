Political cartoons for October 21

Tuesday’s political cartoons include a high-profile theft, Epstein files keeping Donald Trump up at night, Halloween costumes and scary GOP stories

This political cartoon depicts the White House from the outside. A &amp;ldquo;No Kings&amp;rdquo; truck has been pulled up to the side and a ladder is raised up to a window on the top floor. A voice from inside the White House says, &amp;ldquo;Thieves! My gold crown has been stolen!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Donald Trump cartoon depicts him wide-eyed in bed, unable to sleep. The rest of the image is dominated by a faucet labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Revelations&amp;rdquo; that is dripping water as a string of words spells out &amp;ldquo;DRIP DRIP DRIP DRIP DRIP.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a crown on Earth, viewed from high above. The words &amp;ldquo;RESIST PERSIST&amp;rdquo; flow from the crown.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon takes place in a living room on Halloween and depicts a young man dressed like a zombie and a man in a chair. The zombie character says, &amp;ldquo;After my world collapses, I aimlessly wander the streets, looking for brains.. Who am I?&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re a congressman during the gov&amp;rsquo;t shutdown?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;GAZA&amp;rdquo; and it shows a sad-looking dove of peace marred by bullet holes.

(Image credit: Becs / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon takes place on Halloween where a man stands on his front step and greets a group of three trick-or-treaters dressed in white sheets that make them look more like Klansmen than ghosts. The man looks back into his house and says, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;re not ghosts. They say they are the young Republicans!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a giant, comically overweight Donald Trump looming over the White House and Capitol in Washington DC. A voice from the Capitol says, &amp;ldquo;Remember when we used to worry the government was too big?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, a grumpy Donald Trump looks over his shoulder at a mass of No Kings protestors. He says to himself, &amp;ldquo;So what? I&amp;rsquo;ve never cared about crowd sizes anyway!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Argentinian President Javier Milei gleefully attacking a man in overalls labeled U.S. Farmers with a chainsaw, Donald Trump and a narrow-eyed JD Vance stand at right with a wheelbarrow filled with $40 billion in cash. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Hurry! We have to help&amp;hellip;the guy with the chainsaw!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a bedroom that is drawn like something from a Hansel and Gretel fairy tale. A tired man is in bed and his &amp;ldquo;No Kings&amp;rdquo; sign is on the ground. The man&amp;rsquo;s Uncle Sam hat is on a corner of the bed. A scary-looking elephant reads a story from a book named &amp;ldquo;GOP Fear Politics&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;And the Antifa goblins will get ya if ya don&amp;rsquo;t watch out!!&amp;rdquo; The man in bed responds, &amp;ldquo;Get lost, creep!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

