Political cartoons: The No Kings rally and Kristi Noem vs. frogs

Wednesday's editorial cartoons include Donald Trump's construction at the White House, tariffs, and a new investment option

This cartoon depicts a woman returning home as she walks through her front door holding a &amp;ldquo;No Kings Rally&amp;rdquo; sign. She speaks to her husband, who is watching television and says &amp;ldquo;I think he got the message.&amp;rdquo; The husband looks at the TV screen headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;White House demolition begins for king-size grand ballroom&amp;rdquo; and shows Donald Trump driving a bulldozer destroying part of the White House. The husband says, &amp;ldquo;Yeah, about that&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

On the left, this political cartoon depicts a person in a frog costume holding a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Frogs against facism.&amp;rdquo; A caricature of Kristi Noem is at right. She holds an automatic rifle and is dressed in a cowboy hat, short shorts, military vest, and cowboy boots. She has large red lips and earrings. She says, &amp;ldquo;By the way, your inflatable frog costume is ridiculous!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place outside where a lion and an animal with antlers warily watch a large elephant. The elephant is goose-stepping and has an Adolf Hitler mustache. The lion says, &amp;ldquo;Young Republican.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place at the front door of a house where a little girl has just answered the door. The comical figure at the door is a poorly-disguised group of men standing on each other&amp;rsquo;s shoulders with a trenchcoat, hat, fake mustache and glasses. They hold a clipboard and say, &amp;ldquo;Greetings resident offspring! We are merely a concerned citizen collecting signatures!&amp;rdquo; The little girl points at the figure and says, &amp;ldquo;Mom! It&amp;rsquo;s Republicans trying to pull another fast one with the redistricting maps!&amp;rdquo; The little girl&amp;rsquo;s dog growls at the figure.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel political cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Attire for defeating fascism.&amp;rdquo; The left panel is dated 1945 and displays a typical American soldier from World War II. The right panel is dated 2025 and depicts a person in a frog costume.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a swimming mask and a snorkel. It&amp;rsquo;s titled &amp;ldquo;Louisiana&amp;rsquo;s new scaled-back plan to address coastal erosion and deadly flooding&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon is set on a farm among soybean crops. Two farmers look at a terrifying scarecrow that looks like Donald Trump. The scarecrow&amp;rsquo;s tie has the words &amp;ldquo;tariffs&amp;rdquo; written on it. One farmer says to the other, &amp;ldquo;It scared off our foreign buyers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump in a bulldozer destroying part of the White House that is labeled &amp;ldquo;America.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;When you&amp;rsquo;re a star, they let you do it! You can do anything!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon takes place in a spooky farm at night, where a headless horseman carries a flaming pumpkin labeled &amp;ldquo;Tariffs&amp;rdquo; at left. On the right side of the image, another man and a horse labeled &amp;ldquo;Sock Market&amp;rdquo; are terrified by the sight.

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set on a city sidewalk where a man with a briefcase walks by a storefront labeled &amp;ldquo;Investments.&amp;rdquo; The sign in the window of the store reads, &quot;Worried about the future? We have worst-case scenario funds!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

