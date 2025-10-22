Political cartoons: The No Kings rally and Kristi Noem vs. frogs
Wednesday's editorial cartoons include Donald Trump's construction at the White House, tariffs, and a new investment option
What is Donald Trump planning in Latin America?
Today’s Big Question US ramps up feud with Colombia over drug trade, while deploying military in the Caribbean to attack ships and increase tensions with Venezuela
How the online world relies on AWS cloud servers
The Explainer Chaos caused by Monday’s online outage shows that ‘when AWS sneezes, half the internet catches the flu’
Leonard and Hungry Paul: ‘beautiful, heartfelt’ television
The Week Recommends Julia Roberts narrates this ‘charming’ and ‘unexpectedly profound’ adaptation of Rónán Hession’s novel
Political cartoons for October 21
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a high-profile theft, Epstein files keeping Donald Trump up at night, Halloween costumes and scary GOP stories
5 vengefully funny cartoons about punishing Trump's political enemies
Cartoons Artists take on vengeance in a shutdown, the hounds of Pam Bondi, and more
Political cartoons for October 18
Cartoons Saturday's editorial cartoons include conversion therapy, Russ Vought, and more
5 precariously peaceful cartoons about the Gaza ceasefire
Cartoons Political cartoonists on the chance for peace in the Middle East
Political cartoons for October 17
Cartoons Friday's editorial cartoons include Tomahawk missile talk, the price of red meat, and the bestest boy reports from the Pentagon press room
October 16 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include Ukrainian defense, voting rights reconsidered, and the young Republican problem
October 15 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include new DOJ lawyers, trick or treating with ICE, and shaky foundations for peace
October 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include peace in Palestine, government playoffs, and barking up Pam Bondi's tree