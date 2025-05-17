5 jumbo-sized political cartoons about Qatar's 'gift' to Trump

Editorial cartoons feature artists' takes on Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East.

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump at the "SAUDI INVESTMENT FORUM." He holds a piece of paper and asks a group of men in traditional Arab clothing, "HAVE YOU GUYS SEEN MY AMAZON WISHLIST?" The wishlist includes items like "JET," "YACHTS," "TOWERS," "HELICOPTERS," "PALACE," "BUY MY BITCOINS," "PRIVATE ISLAND," "HOTELS," "GOLF RESORTS," and "HAMBERDERS."

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

The cartoon depicts Donald Trump as a marionette, controlled by strings while he says "I'm getting a $400 million jumbo jet from Qatar with no strings attached!"

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

