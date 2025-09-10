September 10 editorial cartoons

Wednesday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's doodles, a hidden message in the Jeffrey Epstein birthday book, and rising sea levels

This cartoon depicts a man in a MAGA hat using a magnifying glass to examine the lewd image of a naked woman&amp;rsquo;s torso Donald Trump drew and signed for Jeffrey Epstein&amp;rsquo;s 50th birthday. The man says, &amp;ldquo;O-B-A-M-A&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon shows two professional-looking and highly-ranked military men walking into the Pentagon. The sign on the wall used to read &amp;ldquo;Department of Defense&amp;rdquo; and then &amp;ldquo;Department of War&amp;rdquo; but &amp;ldquo;defense&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;war&amp;rdquo; have been crossed out and replaced with &amp;ldquo;WWF&amp;rdquo;. One of the generals says, &amp;ldquo;Hegseth can&amp;rsquo;t make up his mind.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a man on a city street looking into a bookstore window. The sign in the window reads, &amp;ldquo;New by Chicken Little&amp;rdquo; and an arrow points to a book titled, &amp;ldquo;The Sky is Not Falling! The Oceans are Rising!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Donald Trump cartoon depicts an angry-looking Trump with an elephant and a donkey. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;If they don&#039;t stop, we will punish them severely! They&amp;rsquo;ll find out what it&amp;rsquo;s called the Department of War!&amp;rdquo; The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Well, it&amp;rsquo;s good he&amp;rsquo;s finally getting tough with Russia!&amp;rdquo; The donkey responds, &amp;ldquo;Uh, he&amp;rsquo;s talking about Chicago.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump at the desk in the Oval Office. He holds up a copy of the image of the naked woman he drew for Jeffrey Epstein. This image originally read &amp;ldquo;Believe Women&amp;rdquo; but someone, presumably Trump, has crossed out the &amp;ldquo;W&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;O&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;N&amp;rdquo; so the image now reads, &amp;ldquo;Believe Me&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Gaza Evacuation Plan!&amp;rdquo; It depicts an emaciated and naked figure pressed by a plunger into the bottom of a tube shaped like Gaza. The plunger is controlled by a mechanical grip that is drawn to look like a soldier wearing a Star of David helmet.

(Image credit: Emad Hajjaj / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the U.S. Constitution beginning to burn from the top left corner. A tiny hand with a &amp;ldquo;T&amp;rdquo; cufflink holds a match that has started the fire. Another hand labeled &amp;ldquo;Supreme Court&amp;rdquo; holds a marshmallow in the flame.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, a giant Donald Trump towers over a tiny figure with a lunchbox and a hardhat labeled &amp;ldquo;Jobs&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s UUUUUUGE!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Other suspected creepy Trump art.&amp;rdquo; It depicts three different famous paintings: The Mona Lisa, The Whistler&amp;rsquo;s Mother, and The Scream. Donald Trump has written on each one with his pen. On the Mona Lisa, he&amp;rsquo;s written, &amp;ldquo;Never met her!&amp;rdquo; On Whistler&amp;rsquo;s Mother he&amp;rsquo;s written &amp;ldquo;Too old, not my type!&amp;rdquo; and on The Scream he&amp;rsquo;s written &amp;ldquo;Hoax&amp;rdquo; and drawn an arrow pointing to &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows Donald Trump from the back in what looks like dark-colored jacket worn by an FBI agent. However, the back of this jacket reads &amp;lsquo;FIB&amp;rdquo; in bright letters.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)
