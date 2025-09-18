September 18 editorial cartoons

September 18 editorial cartoons

Thursday's political cartoons include Donald Trump stealing a crown and suing the New York Times, Pam Bondi studying, and Stephen Miller celebrating pardons

This is a two panel political cartoon. On the left, a proper-looking British butler in a tuxedo knocks on a door as a Beefeater guard stands watch. The butler says, &amp;ldquo;Pardon, Mr. President, his majesty said that you removed something from his chambers!&amp;rdquo; In the panel on the right, Donald Trump wears a regal-crown in bed next to Melania, who cowers under the covers. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s a lie like no one has ever told before&amp;hellip;fake news!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This four&amp;ndash;panel cartoon depicts a man questioning a judge with a gavel and robe that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Roberts Court.&amp;rdquo; Their conversation in the first three panels begins with the man asking a question in each. Here is their conversation, &amp;ldquo;So&amp;hellip;Can race factor in on ICE raids and traffic stops?&amp;rdquo; The judge responds, &amp;ldquo;Constitutional!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;What about on college admissions?&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Unconstitutional!!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;How is that consistent?&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Easy, you lose both cases!&amp;rdquo; says the judge as he drops his gavel and leaves.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon depicts four different garbage cans, each with a different color. From left they are, &amp;ldquo;Green&amp;rdquo; &amp;lsquo;Trash&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Recycle&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Social Media.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a two-panel political cartoon drawn in a wildly comic style that mocks Donald Trump. In the left panel, Trump sits at his desk while a female secretary sits at another desk reading the New York Times. The newspaper has a headline of &amp;ldquo;Trump Ranked Dumbest Prez Ever.&amp;rdquo; A paper on her desk reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Body Odor Sets Off Car Alarms.&amp;rdquo; Trump asks, &amp;ldquo;Has the times responded to my libel suit yet?&amp;rdquo; In the right panel, two other people are reading the New York Times with these headlines: &amp;ldquo;Turmp&amp;rsquo;s Favorability Lower than Chlamydia&amp;rsquo;s. Herpes Demands Recount&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Largest Anal Warts Since Taft.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts two males with briefcases outside the U.S. Capital. One man has a briefcase with &amp;ldquo;Rep. Klunk: on it. He says, &amp;ldquo;If &amp;lsquo;deficit spend&amp;rsquo; is an oxymoron, how about &amp;lsquo;grow the debt&amp;rsquo;?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Thoughts and Prey...&amp;rdquo; It depicts JD Vance, Pam Bondi, and Stephen Miller as giant birds of prey, with sharp talons and beaks. They are chasing a scared rat labeled &amp;ldquo;First Amendment.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a four-panel cartoon with no words. It features a hand in the first panel that holds a healthy-looking leaf amidst a beautiful, healthy landscape. The leaf gradually withers under the sun until it becomes a flaming match and the landscape changes to a parched, smoke and flame-filled hellscape in the final frame. The hand in the final frame becomes lifeless bones.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a confused-looking Pam Bondi sitting at a desk. She reads a book titled, &amp;ldquo;The Constitution for Dummies: A Reference for Trumpies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows a food truck named &amp;ldquo;Taco Truck&amp;rdquo; driving past a falafel stand. There is an ice machine on the sidewalk, like the ones at a gas station or supermarket and it is labeled &amp;ldquo;ICE.&amp;rdquo; A voice from the falafel stand says to the taco food truck, &amp;ldquo;If I were you, I wouldn&amp;rsquo;t park too close to that, my friend.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel political cartoon that depicts Stephen Miller as a gaunt, ghoulish figure that resembles Roy Cohn. In the left panel he says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re going to use all our resources&amp;hellip;violent left-wing networks are going to get destroyed.&amp;rdquo; In the right panel a voice asks, &amp;lsquo;What are violent right-wing networks going to get?&amp;rdquo; Miller smiles and responds, &amp;ldquo;Pardons!&amp;rdquo; as he throws papers into the air labeled &amp;ldquo;Proud Boys&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Jan. 6&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Oath Keepers&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Three Percenters.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

