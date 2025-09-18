September 18 editorial cartoons
Thursday's political cartoons include Donald Trump stealing a crown and suing the New York Times, Pam Bondi studying, and Stephen Miller celebrating pardons
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues – laughs are sadly ‘thin on the ground’
Talking Point Disappointing sequel to the classic rock’n’roll spoof
What the 2025 Autumn Budget could mean for your wallet
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will reveal her latest plan to balance the nation’s finances in November
Tosca: thrilling new Puccini staging has ‘tremendous emotional force’
The Week Recommends Controversial Russian soprano Anna Netrebko returns to the stage with ‘white-hot passion’ in starring role
September 17 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include a diet of outrage, toxic rhetoric, and tank treads on states' rights
September 16 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include bad news for inflation, Brian Kilmeade's solution, and Kash Patel's dinner order
September 15 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include publisher advice for Kamala Harris, the radicalization pipeline, and flu season guidelines
September 13 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include court-approved racial profiling and America's moral compass
5 artfully drawn cartoons about Donald Trump's Epstein doodle
Cartoons Artists take on a mountainous legacy, creepy art, and more
September 12 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include an American dilemma, Biden's jobs legacy, and Donald Trump the peacemaker
September 11 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include AI in schools, a deflated jobs report, and a new addition to Mount Rushmore
September 10 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's doodles, a hidden message in the Jeffrey Epstein birthday book, and rising sea levels