September 25 editorial cartoons

Thursday's political cartoons include the Justice Department cleaning up after Tom Homan, insider trading, and the lure of authoritarianism

This cartoon depicts a male member of the Dept. of Justice in a suit walking a mean-looking bulldog with the words &amp;ldquo;Homan&amp;rdquo; on his side. The man in the suit carries a bag that reads, &amp;ldquo;$50 thousand bribe&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;We always pick up after our dogs!&amp;rdquo; The Tom Homan dog says, &amp;ldquo;Just like illegal aliens &amp;hellip; we make the investigation &amp;lsquo;disappear!&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place outside the U.S. Capitol building. A man in a suit with a briefcase speaks into a cell phone. He says, &amp;ldquo;It wasn&amp;rsquo;t insider trading. It was free-market capitalism.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Which is the proven threat to children&amp;rsquo;s health?&amp;rdquo; A bottle of acetaminophen is on the left and is choice &amp;ldquo;A,&amp;rdquo; A box of 9 millimeter bullets is on the right and is choice &amp;ldquo;B.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon features two Republicans and two Democrats on a tennis court playing in a tournament called &amp;ldquo;CR Open: Short-term funding bill.&amp;rdquo; A giant tennis ball labeled &amp;ldquo;Partial Government Shutdown&amp;rdquo; covers nearly the entire court and has cracked the ground. The two opposing sides say the same thing: &amp;ldquo;The ball is in your court!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a toddler on an &amp;ldquo;E-bike&amp;rdquo; who leaves behind him a wake of upended people of all ages and races, including an elderly woman, a dog walker, a man in a suit, a hipster-looking guy with a beard, another little kid on a tricycle and more. The boy on the e-bike says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s OK! It&amp;rsquo;s environmentally friendly!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon shows a woman dressed like a doctor who sits in a chair rubbing her eyes as she watches television. She says to a man next to her, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s so much stupidity in this timeline. It&amp;rsquo;s giving me a headache.&amp;rdquo; The man hands her a bottle of pills and says, &amp;ldquo;Take two Tylenol.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Marshall Ramsey / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon takes place deep underwater and depicts two fish. It&amp;rsquo;s dark and the fish on the right is labeled &amp;ldquo;Authoritarianism&amp;rdquo; and is an anglerfish with a mouth full of razor-sharp teeth and a light attached to its head. The light is bright and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Disinformation.&amp;rdquo; The other fish is much smaller and harmless looking. It eagerly swims toward the bright light.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Politically Motivated Science Administration.&amp;rdquo; It depicts four people in lab coats doing silly things. From left, one bounces a ball on a paddle, one looks at a cell phone, one eats an ice cream cone, and one listens to her own head with a stethoscope. A fifth person speaks into a microphone and says, &amp;ldquo;Our latest study has revealed the following causes of autism: vaccines, Tylenol, transgender athletes, windmills and peer reviewed medical evidence. This list is subject to change.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Collateral Damage.&amp;rdquo; It depicts an aged and faded paper copy of the Constitution that has been punctured by dozens of darts that missed a target at the bottom. The target at the bottom is labeled &amp;ldquo;HATE SPEECH.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

