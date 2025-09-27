September 27 editorial cartoons

Saturday's political cartoons include Donald Trump and the rapture that wasn't

By
published

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump holding a medieval weapon with a bunch of heavy, spiked balls labeled DOJ, Nat&amp;rsquo;l Guard, and ICE.Trump says, &amp;ldquo;We must stop political violence! But violent politics on the other hand&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and a Secret Service agent standing at the bottom of a broken escalator that leads into the clouds. The agent says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m sorry sir&amp;hellip;The rapture is not working for you either!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is labeled &amp;ldquo;Payback&amp;rdquo; It depicts an angry bulldog labeled &amp;ldquo;Comey Indictment&amp;rdquo; that has looped around to bite a donkey after leaving &amp;ldquo;Trump Indictments&amp;rdquo; in its wake.

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

