September 28 editorial cartoons

Sunday's political cartoons include the Jim Comey indictment and Pam Bondi as a the Wicked Witch of the West

By
published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Justice must be served, now &amp;mdash; Donald Trump.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump at the dinner table with a knife and fork as he eagerly awaits a meal. The meal is delivered by Pam Bondi, who carries Jim Comey on a tray. Comey has an apple in his mouth and is labeled, &amp;ldquo;Comey Indictment.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Kamala Harris about to read a copy of her book as a bedtime story to a donkey in bed. She says, &amp;ldquo;A fairy tale? OK, this one is about a hero and her senile old sidekick trying to save the country.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Dept. of Justice&amp;rdquo; and depicts Pam Bondi as the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. She screams, &amp;ldquo;Fly! Go after our political opponents&amp;rdquo; to a group of flying monkeys. The winged monkey next to her says, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re really the Wicked Witch of the West Wing!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

