September 28 editorial cartoons
Sunday's political cartoons include the Jim Comey indictment and Pam Bondi as a the Wicked Witch of the West
The Liberal Democrats: on the march?
Talking Point After winning their highest number of seats in 2024, can the Lib Dems marry ‘stunts’ with a ‘more focused electoral strategy’?
Your Party: a Pythonesque shambles
Talking Point Comical disagreements within Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana's group highlight their precarious position
Sudoku medium: September 28, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
September 27 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Donald Trump and the rapture that wasn't
5 tinfoil-covered cartoons about Tylenol and autism
Cartoons Artists take on the toys in RFK Jr's attic, the war on autism, and more
September 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's Russia/Ukraine strategy, the groups fighting for democracy, and Tom Homan left holding the bag
September 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include the Justice Department cleaning up after Tom Homan, insider trading, and the lure of authoritarianism
September 24 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include political division, RFK Jr.'s vaccine quackery, and a warning for Pam Bondi
September 23 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include Jimmy Kimmel's return, autism conspiracy theories, and soybean farmers pummeled by Donald Trump's tariffs
September 22 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include the late-night comedians purge, Disney under fire, Donald Trump's dinner, and leeches instead of vaccines
5 brilliantly barbed cartoons about free speech
Cartoons Artists take on who gets to speak, the definition of hate speech, and more