September 29 editorial cartoons

Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump declassifying files, the indictment of James Comey, and the Trump regime's late-night comedy lineup

By
published

This Donald Trump cartoon depicts Trump at a desk holding a large file. The file is stamped &amp;ldquo;Declassified&amp;rdquo; and reads &amp;ldquo;James A. Garfield Assassination.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;After much soul-searching, I have decided to release the files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Cart Before the Horse.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a hog-tied James Comey in a cart labeled &amp;ldquo;Indicted.&amp;rdquo; The cart is ahead of a horse labeled &amp;ldquo;Looking for evidence to indict&amp;rdquo; ridden by a sad-looking Lady Justice who is blindfolded and holds the scales of justice.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts a frightened-looking man and a woman walking a scared-looking dog through a neighborhood filled with Halloween decorations. They are ignoring ghosts, a grim reaper, ghouls, scary clowns, gravestones, and spiders. The thing that scares the people is a screen that is tuned to the nightly news. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Now that&amp;rsquo;s scary!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This is a six-panel political cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Trump Administration Late Night Comedy Line-up&amp;rdquo; in the first panel, with a little Donald Trump head saying, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re a joke!&amp;rdquo; The panels feature Tom Homan, Karoline Leavitt, Kash Patel, Stephen Miller and Melania Trump. Homan wears a mask and holds a giant bag of cash and says, &amp;ldquo;Look at my mask! I&amp;rsquo;m an unknown comic!&amp;rdquo; Leavitt says, &amp;ldquo;how can you tell I&amp;rsquo;m lying? Because I&amp;rsquo;m standing here.&amp;rdquo; Patel says, &amp;ldquo;I get no respect, no respect&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; as he pulls on his collar like Rodney Dangerfield. Miller is dressed like fascist and glowers as he says, &amp;ldquo;You vill laugh!&amp;rdquo; Melania Trump is in the final panel with her face covered by a giant hat and she says, &amp;ldquo;Take my husband..please.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a reporter interviewing an elephant outside a bookstore that sells Kamala Harris&amp;rsquo; &amp;ldquo;107 Days&amp;rdquo; book. The elephant has a copy of the book and gives a thumb&amp;rsquo;s up when asked by the reporter, &amp;ldquo;How do you feel about her running again?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump in a tank holding a sippy cup and an older of McDonald&amp;rsquo;s french fries. The tank drives in front of a brick wall with the words &amp;ldquo;Keep Portland Weird&amp;rdquo; written at the top. A man with a beard and a hat has just spray-painted &amp;ldquo;Not this weird&amp;rdquo; as Trump arrives.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Tiger Taming.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a pair of scissors labeled &amp;ldquo;Sanctions&amp;rdquo; and a paper tiger labeled &amp;ldquo;Russia.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Karoline Leavitt holding a long piece of paper labeled &amp;ldquo;EPSTEIN FILES EKG&amp;rdquo; that resembles what a hospital readout would be for a heartbeat. Instead of a heartbeat, it shows Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s signature five different times. Leavitt says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s a dead issue! This proves it!&amp;rdquo; In the background behind Leavitt there hangs the image of a naked torso that Donald Trump drew for Jeffrey Epstein&amp;rsquo;s 50th birthday party.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts an elephant on the left and a donkey on the right fencing with large pens labeled &amp;ldquo;Our Gerrymander.&amp;rdquo; The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Have at you!&amp;rdquo; and the donkey responds, &amp;ldquo;En garde!&amp;rdquo; Both animals also hold redistricting maps.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an elderly man and woman one morning. The woman wears a robe and looks half-asleep. She speaks to the man, who sits at a table reading a newspaper. The newspaper&amp;rsquo;s headlines are &amp;ldquo;More political violence&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Free Speech under siege&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Democracy under threat.&amp;rdquo; The woman asks, &amp;ldquo;Did the rapture happen?&amp;rdquo; The man responds, Yes. We&amp;rsquo;re in hell.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

