September 3 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's political cartoons include news from the war front in Ukraine, RFK Jr. riding the Grim Reaper, and a Donald Trump cabinet meeting

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump standing atop a pile of demolished buildings and ruins in Ukraine as bombers fly overhead. He says, &amp;ldquo;Didn&amp;rsquo;t anyone tell them I ended this war?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows an older man and woman outside a building labeled &amp;ldquo;CDC: Center for Dictatorial Control&amp;rdquo;. Signs on the building read &amp;ldquo;No Shirt, No Shoes, No Science&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Under new Management&amp;rdquo;. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Can we get a vaccination for the CDC?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s all about guns&amp;mdash;Mayor Frey&amp;rdquo;. The image is dominated by six raised fists that resemble guns. One gun says &amp;ldquo;Did you hear about Minneapolis?&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;Thoughts and prayers!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts RFK Jr. riding on the back of a skeletal Grim Reaper labeled &amp;ldquo;disease&amp;rdquo;. RFK Jr. says, &amp;ldquo;Faster! Faster!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts nude male and a nude female statue embracing. They both have cell phones outside the other&amp;rsquo;s field of vision and they are texting people instead of getting busy with each other.

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two panel editorial cartoon featuring elephants in suits. On the left side, one elephant says, &amp;ldquo;What if we THOUGHT about ways to end it, and PRAYED for the courage to act?&amp;rdquo; The right panel, that same elephant runs out of the room as he is chased by bullets that have been fired at him.

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump Cabinet Meetings&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump is at right with his pants pulled down, exposing his rear end to nine men and women with lips pursed for a kiss. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Missed a spot!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts a worm sitting at a desk with a cup of coffee. A sign on the desk reads, &amp;ldquo;Bob Brainworm Secretary of Health and Human Services&amp;rdquo;. The worm says, &amp;ldquo;RFK JR? I fired him!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;He was just too science-oriented, you know! Frankly, we need more worm services&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts two elephants in suits speaking to each other. The one on the left says, &amp;ldquo;Another mass shooting! People aren&amp;rsquo;t buying our &amp;lsquo;thoughts and prayers&amp;rsquo; response any more! We might need to actually do something about it&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The elephant on the right responds, &amp;ldquo;Right-o! Let&amp;rsquo;s ban more books!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;How this cartoonist envisions Taylor Swift&amp;rsquo;s songwriting one year from now&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts a woman seated at a desk as she writes on a piece of paper. She sings lyrics to herself that read, &amp;ldquo;He won&amp;rsquo;t put the toilet seat down down down! And it&amp;rsquo;s making my heart heart heart frown frown frown&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)
