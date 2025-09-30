September 30 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include finger-pointing over a potential government shutdown, Donald Trump addressing the United Nations and more Epstein files

By
published

This cartoon is drawn by Clay Jones in his wildly comic style. It depicts Donald Trump watching a television screen where a gunman in a MAGA hat fires an automatic rifle at a burning church while he says &amp;ldquo;Make Liberals Cry!&amp;rdquo; The right side of the screen shows a masked man with &amp;ldquo;Antifa&amp;rdquo; written on his shirt and a donkey. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;This patriotic 2A-loving vet was only defending himself after radical left lunatics threw a burning Mormon church at him.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Special Delivery.&amp;rdquo; It takes place outside the U.S. Capitol building and shows two dump trucks labeled &amp;ldquo;Blame Republicans&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Blame Democrats&amp;rdquo; each dumping out foam fingers to point at each other. There is a sign on the steps that reads, &amp;ldquo;Government Shut Down.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two National Guardsmen in full military uniform picking up trash. One says, &amp;ldquo;So, you think you&amp;rsquo;re suffering from PTSD?&amp;rdquo; The other responds, &amp;ldquo;Yeah. President Trump&amp;rsquo;s silly deployments.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a man and a woman relaxing at an outdoor cafe. The woman reads a newspaper article and says, &amp;ldquo;Kamala keeps saying she wrote her book, yet she can&amp;rsquo;t seem to compose coherent sentences when she speaks.&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;By all accounts, the book is full of distortions and implausible efforts to blame others for her failure.&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;So maybe she did write it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a three-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Presidents Address the United Nations.&amp;rdquo; The first panel depicts John F. Kennedy, who says &amp;ldquo;We need to grow to meet the challenges of our age.&amp;rdquo; The second panel depicts Ronald Reagan, who says, &amp;ldquo;We need to recognize the great common ground upon which we all stand.&amp;rdquo; The third panel depicts Donald Trump, who says, &amp;ldquo;Your countries are going to hell.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled, &amp;ldquo;Everything Trump Touches Dies Case #17,538.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a graveyard with a gravestone near a gothic-looking, wrought-iron fence. The gravestone reads, &amp;ldquo;Second Term for Eric Adams.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts a man and a woman walking on the sidewalk in Washington D.C. A tree is nearby and its leaves are falling. The man says, &amp;ldquo;The days are getting cooler, the nights are getting longer and the Epstein files are beginning to drop&amp;hellip;.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an older man and woman in their home. The man reads a newspaper while the woman, with a dog on her lap, looks at a table. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Sigh, they&amp;rsquo;re threatening yet another government shutdown!&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;Why don&amp;rsquo;t they just go ahead and do it! I say we try things without a government for a while!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a woman and her young son at a pharmacy and is called &amp;ldquo;Chauvinist Natalist Racist Capitalist Pharmacist.&amp;rdquo; There is an angry-looking male pharmacist behind the counter, which displays items labeled &amp;ldquo;Contraception&amp;rdquo; The pharmacist points at the woman and says, &amp;ldquo;First you control your own bodies, pretty soon the world runs short of white people and the whole consumption economy grinds to a halt!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump addressing an audience of stern-looking military generals. Hegseth has his arm around Trump and says, &amp;ldquo;And NOW gentlemen, commander-in-chief Bonspur would like to say a few words about esprit de corps.&quot;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

