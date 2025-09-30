September 30 editorial cartoons
Tuesday's political cartoons include finger-pointing over a potential government shutdown, Donald Trump addressing the United Nations and more Epstein files
September 29 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump declassifying files, the indictment of James Comey, and the Trump regime's late-night comedy lineup
September 28 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include the Jim Comey indictment and Pam Bondi as a the Wicked Witch of the West
September 27 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Donald Trump and the rapture that wasn't
5 tinfoil-covered cartoons about Tylenol and autism
Cartoons Artists take on the toys in RFK Jr's attic, the war on autism, and more
September 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's Russia/Ukraine strategy, the groups fighting for democracy, and Tom Homan left holding the bag
September 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include the Justice Department cleaning up after Tom Homan, insider trading, and the lure of authoritarianism
September 24 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include political division, RFK Jr.'s vaccine quackery, and a warning for Pam Bondi