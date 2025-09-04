September 4 editorial cartoons

Thursday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump hiding in the Oval Office and Jeffrey Epstein survivors

This editorial cartoon is set in the Oval Office. Donald Trump is hiding under the resolute desk while a television displays a headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;Epstein Survivors Speak Out on Capitol Hill.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a four-panel cartoon featuring Donald Trump. The first panel shows him missing a putt as he says &amp;ldquo;Missed!&amp;rdquo; The second panel shows him with a can of hair spray and he says &amp;ldquo;Empty!!&amp;rdquo; In the third panel he eats McDonalds and says &amp;ldquo;Cold!!!&amp;rdquo; In the final panel he&amp;rsquo;s in the Oval Office and says, &amp;ldquo;I have declared three national emergencies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a tiny Donald Trump surrounded by giant women&amp;rsquo;s feet, some in heels, some in athletic shoes. The women&amp;rsquo;s feet are labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Survivors&amp;rdquo;. Trump points at the feet and says &amp;ldquo;Hoax!&amp;rdquo; while an arrow points at his burning pants next to the words &amp;ldquo;Pants on Fire Survivor&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a four-panel cartoon that begins with an image of a brutalized and shirtless African slave in the top-left corner. The slave has welts on his back from being whipped by a slave master nearby who holds a whip. The image gradually changes in the next frame and the welts on the slave&amp;rsquo;s back have become an American flag. The final frames show Donald Trump emerging with an American flag that he then uses to whip the slave.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two panel cartoon set in a living room where a man and a woman speak as they lounge. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Well, Labor Day is over.&amp;rdquo; The woman replies, &amp;ldquo;Yup.&amp;rdquo; The next frame shows the man leaving. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Where are you going?&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;To get the Christmas decorations.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts an angry Donald Trump with an image of a sinister-looking Jeffrey Epstein on his hand. A woman brushes the image of Epstein on his hand and says, &amp;ldquo;We tried concealer but I don&amp;rsquo;t know if we&amp;rsquo;ll ever be able to cover that up!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a well-dressed man and woman waiting at the host stand of a fancy restaurant named &amp;ldquo;Chez MAGA&amp;rdquo;. A man in a tuxedo offers them a menu as a national guardsman in camouflage waits to show them to their table with a view of Washington DC. The man in the tux says, &amp;ldquo;Welcome back to Washington! Your national guardsman will seat you now.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set outside where two men are on deck drinking beer while one of them cooks on a grill. That man wears a red hat and says to the other man, &amp;ldquo;Same here. I voted for fascism, stagflation, and the decimation of our nation&amp;rsquo;s health, education, and global reputation. But I did it to protect my kids from pedophiles. Not to protect the pedophiles.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump at the gates of heaven where he is greeted by St. Peter. A recent quote from Trump is at the top right of the image, it reads, &amp;ldquo;I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I hear I&amp;rsquo;m not doing too well.&amp;rdquo; There is a U.S. mailbox next to St. Peter who says to Trump, &amp;ldquo;Actually, we voted against you&amp;hellip;We use mail-in ballots.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

How to see more political cartoons

The Week publishes editorial cartoons seven days a week. You can see more of them here:

🔗 Links to all political cartoons published by The Week, including archives﻿

📧 Sign up for The Week's free daily cartoon email newsletter here.

