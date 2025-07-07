The rich eat to aid the poor | July 7 editorial cartoons
Monday's political cartoons include Medicaid cuts, a black eye for Paramount, and FEMA funding
Cocktail of the summer: the Hugo spritz
The Week Recommends The refreshing elderflower-based tipple is giving Aperol a run for its money
How the Erin Patterson mushroom trial caught the world's attention
In the Spotlight Australian woman who laced beef wellington with deadly mushrooms found guilty of murder
The failed bombings of 21/7
The Explainer The unsuccessful attacks 'unnerved' London and led to a tragic mistake
July 6 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include paying for school lunch by enlisting, and the banality of evil
5 biting editorial cartoons about 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Cartoons Artists take on dangerous green things, historical precedent, and more
July 5 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include an extrajudicial detainment camp, 'alligator Alcatraz', and tax cuts for billionaires.
5 explosively funny cartoons about the 4th of July
Cartoons Artists take on liberty and justice for all, a terrifying firework, and more
July 4 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include the danger of talking politics at a family picnic, and disappearing Medicaid entitlements
July 3 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include MAGA frogs boiling in hot water, Donald Trump imagining Elon Musk in a cell, and work requirements for Medicaid
July 2 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a problem for Florida sports fans, a pork-laden 'Big, beautiful, bill' and future generations being saddled with debt.
Fireworks too woke for MAGA | July 1 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include woke fireworks, a new slogan for the Statue of Liberty, and birthright citizenship hanging by a thread.