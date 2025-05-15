Earth roasts on 'Hot Ones: Climate Edition' | May 15 editorial cartoons

Thursday's editorial cartoons feature trickle-down economics, Pope Leo XIV's music choice, MAGA's reaction to the 'woke Pope', Donald Trump's Amazon wishlist, and the job market for 2025 college graduates.

By
published

This cartoon takes place in the middle of the ocean. An elephant drives a rescue boat near three people floating with lifejackets labeled "Medicaid." The elephant says, "You heard me. Billionaires on yachts need your life jackets."

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon takes place in the Vatican at a giant pipe organ. Pope Leo XIV speaks to a man seated at the organ and says: "Do you know 'Born in the USA'?"

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸