Sesame Street has a blunt message for Donald Trump | May 16 editorial cartoons

Friday's political cartoons feature a lonely Bibi, ChatGPT, RFK Jr. and his grandkids swimming in sewage, America's air traffic control woes, and Donald Trump's love of a military parade.

By
published

This political cartoon depicts a graduating student wearing a cap and gown, looking at their smartphone. A speech bubble extends from the phone, showing the text: "Hey ChatGPT, write my graduation speech on a 12th-grade level and make me sound real smart."

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A political cartoon titled "DISTRACTION" shows two scenes. On the left, a figure in a judge's robe labeled "Rule of LAW" falls backward into a dark square opening, arms raised and a gavel flying in the air. On the right, Donald Trump holds a small airplane in one hand and level in the other. He exclaims, "LOOK! QATAR IS GIVING ME AN AIRPLANE!"

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸