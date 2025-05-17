Another name for the Gulf of Mexico | May 17 editorial cartoons

Saturday's political cartoons feature a new Air Force One, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and 'undocumented' immigrants.

By
published

The cartoon is set on a sandy beach where a Native American village with a tipi is situated near pine trees. Two Native Americans stand on the shore looking out towards a sailing ship with two pilgrims on board approaching the shore. One of the Native Americans is speaking, saying, "THOSE UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS THINK THEY CAN JUST MARCH IN HERE!!!"

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The cartoon depicts Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the left, looking weary and thoughtful. On the right, three men in suits are having a conversation. The first says "ZELENSKYY WAS A COMEDIAN BEFORE HE WAS ELECTED. THEN HE BECAME A HERO! EVERYONE KNOWS YOU ACT LIKE A HERO, THEN BECOME A CLOWN AFTER YOU GET INTO OFFICE!" The second man, wearing a bow tie, looks skeptical. The third man, with his arms crossed, adds, "AND HE CALLS HIMSELF A POLITICIAN!"

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸