Does ketchup belong on a hot dog and more May 12 editorial cartoons

Monday's cartoons feature Pope Leo XIV, Newark airport, and Donald Trump's meme coin

By
published

This editorial cartoon takes place in the Vatican. Two priests are in the foreground speaking while the new people is shown in the background from the back. The priest who holds a large, ornate chalice says to the other, "THE COMMUNION WAFERS ARE DEEP-DISH NOW."

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a large "POLICE ICE" figure hiding and peering around the corner of a building labeled "TATTOO."

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

