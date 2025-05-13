Donald Trump takes a cognitive test | May 13 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's editorial cartoons feature a 'Bribe Force 1' 747 from Qatar, the concepts of a trade deal, ICE agents surrounding the Statue of Liberty, and cuts to Medicaid.

By
published

This is a two-panel political cartoon. In the top panel, an elephant with a MAGA hat says "Fly, my pretty!" as he throws a paper airplane labeled "Biden Corruption Claims." The bottom panel depicts a large airplane labeled "BRIBE FORCE 1 (Courtesy of Qatar)" with "TRUMP" written on its tail. The same elephant stands near the plane and says, "OH MY! WHAT A THOUGHTFUL GIFT!"

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled "The Rush is On" and is set outside with mountains and trees in the distance. Large bulldozers line up near a Trump administration figure standing on a platform labeled "FEDERAL LANDS" with a green arrow pointing left. The figure raises a starter's pistol and says, "ON YOUR MARK... GET SET..."

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

