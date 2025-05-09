A 'Despicable Me' pick for the national security advisor and more May 9 political cartoons

Friday's political cartoons include India-Pakistan tensions, Donald Trump's papal aspirations, funding for PBS, edits to the U.S. Constitution, freedom of the press, and the threat of oceanic pollution

By
published

This cartoon depicts dozens of nuclear missiles. Nearby is a brightly-colored can of gasoline labeled "INDIA" and a box of matches labeled "PAKISTAN."

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump looking at a television screen where Pope Leo XIV is shown with "USA" written on his robe. Trump says, "NEVER SAY NEVER."

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸