Vladimir Putin ignores NATO's call to end the war | May 23 editorial cartoons

Friday's cartoons feature the air traffic control crisis, Memorial Day barbecue, ICE, and the GOP's 'big beautiful bill'

By
published

A cartoon depicts the Leaning Tower of Pisa next to a crumbling air traffic control tower. The Leaning Tower of Pisa, topped with an Italian flag, has a thought bubble that says, "And they say that I have issues." The air traffic control tower is labeled "AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM" and shows large cracks at its base, leaning significantly more than the Tower of Pisa.

(Image credit: Steve Benson / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A political cartoon for Memorial Day 2025 shows a family visiting a military cemetery. A man in military uniform salutes next to a woman holding flowers and a child standing in front of a tombstone marked "FALLEN." Several other tombstones with small American flags are visible in the background under a tree. A thought bubble above the tombstone says, "Your barbecue today is brought to you courtesy of us."

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸