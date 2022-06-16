The Ezra Miller accusations, explained

Warner Bros. is in a tough spot as the star of one of its upcoming tentpole films, Ezra Miller, has been in legal trouble for months and now faces allegations of grooming. Here's everything you need to know: What has Ezra Miller been accused of? Ezra Miller, known for playing Credence in the Fantastic Beasts movies and the Flash in DC's Justice League, has been embroiled in multiple scandals this year. But most recently, the actor has been accused of grooming and abusing a teenager. Skip advert On June 8, TMZ reported the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes were seeking an order of protection against Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, claiming the actor is a threat to their daughter's well-being. According to Iron Eyes' parents, she met Miller in 2016 when she was 12 and the actor, who was 23, came to Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. The two subsequently developed a friendship, and Miller allegedly invited a 14-year-old Iron Eyes to fly to London, where their movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was filmed. Iron Eyes' parents claim Miller gave her alcohol, marijuana, and LSD when she was underage, and they allege Miller's negative influence over her led her to drop out of school. The parents also claim that when they went to Miller's house in Vermont in January 2022, they found their daughter didn't have her driver's license, keys, or bank card, and there were allegedly bruises on her body. "Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata," the parents claimed in legal documents, TMZ reported. They also accused Miller of "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling" and "sexual predatory" behavior, including allegedly trying to sleep in the same bed as Iron Eyes when she was 14.

Replacing Miller with another actor would likely require reshooting the whole film, which would be a highly costly, almost unprecedented prospect. The movie All the Money in the World did something similar in 2017, replacing Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer after Spacey was accused of sexual assault, and 2021's Army of the Dead replaced original star Chris D'Elia with Tig Notaro after D'Elia was accused of sexual misconduct. But even those situations aren't directly comparable seeing as neither Spacey nor D'Elia played the main characters, meaning most of the original footage was still usable. Other options would include canceling The Flash entirely or giving it a quieter release on streaming. In April, Rolling Stone reported that Warner Bros. and DC executives decided to pause future projects involving Miller. As for The Flash, though, Variety reported in June the plan is to release it in theaters with Miller still in the lead role. But the report noted this was "barring unforeseen developments" — and that was before the grooming allegations emerged. This is just one casting headache DC has on its hands, as the studio has also faced calls to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom after the Johnny Depp defamation trial. Warner Bros. still hasn't commented on the Miller situation, but as of now, The Flash is slated to hit theaters in June 2023.