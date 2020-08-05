Solving COVID: August 5, 2020

Public transportation may not be a major source of coronavirus transmission, studies suggest

In several major cities where ridership on public transportation has rebounded, there haven't been any coronavirus outbreaks linked to subways, buses, or commuter railways, The New York Times reports. In Paris, contact tracers have not found public transportation to be linked to any of the city's 386 coronavirus clusters between early May and mid-July. The same goes for Tokyo's famously busy system, and an Austrian study couldn't trace any outbreaks to public transportation in the country, either. The findings are encouraging, but come with some caveats: Ridership is still short of pre-pandemic levels in most places, and those cities where passengers are taking public transportation in more significant numbers have mandated masks, disinfected trains and buses, and ramped up service to avoid overcrowding. That will likely be the blueprint for many cities going forward, at least while the pandemic continues. A lot remains unknown, but the Times reports that riding public transportation probably falls somewhere in between walking outdoors and dining indoors on the safety scale.