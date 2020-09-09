Solving COVID: September 9, 2020

Researchers speculate face masks act as a crude coronavirus proto-vaccine

Face masks might stand in as a crude substitute until a COVID-19 vaccine is available, researchers suggest in a New England Journal of Medicine commentary. The unproven theory "is inspired by the age-old concept of variolation, the deliberate exposure to a pathogen to generate a protective immune response," The New York Times reports. Before the smallpox vaccine, for example, some doctors would rub smallpox scabs or pus on healthy people to stimulate a more mild case and an immune response to protect against re-infection. With COVID-19, the speculation is that a mask cuts down on the number of viruses that enter a person's airway, and if a small number slip through or around the mask, it may prompt strong and enduring immunity. There is some research that lends credence to this idea, but trying to prove the theory through clinical trials would be unethical, the Times reports. Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor at U.C. San Francisco and coauthor of the NEJM commentary, said people should wear masks anyway. [New England Journal of Medicine, The New York Times]