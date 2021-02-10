Solving COVID: February 10, 2021

Oxford vaccine offers 'minimal protection' against South African COVID-19 variant, study suggests

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca offers only "minimal protection" against mild COVID-19 infections from the so-called South African variant of the coronavirus, a recent, not-yet-peer-reviewed study suggests. But Prof. Sarah Gilbert, Oxford's lead vaccine developer, thinks the shots will protect against severe disease and therefore should still help lift the burden on health-care systems. She added that Oxford and AstraZeneca will likely have a modified version of the vaccine available in the fall that will be wired to defend against the South African variant. Because multiple vaccines appear to be less effective against the South African variant, Nadhim Zahawi, the United Kingdom's vaccine minister, said there is a possibility a booster shot will be needed in the fall, perhaps followed by an annual vaccination to keep up with coronavirus mutations, as with the flu. [BBC]