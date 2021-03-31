Solving COVID: March 31, 2021

Canada halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people 55 and under, citing 'uncertainty' on blood clots

Canada suspended use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on people 55 and younger Monday. An advisory committee said its recommendation was a "precautionary measure" due to "rare" cases of blood clots in Europe, mostly affecting women under 55. "There is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks," said Dr. Shelley Deeks, the committee's vice chair. Europe's drug regulator said there is no evidence of an overall increase in blood clots and the vaccine is safe and effective to use. There have been no reports of blood clots in Canada, and the country is still using the vaccine for those over 55. Canada approved the vaccine in late February, but only for people under 65. When British data came in showing its effectiveness on older people, Canada reversed itself. "The messaging has been brutal overall," said Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto. "I am fearful it is toast. It shouldn't be." [The Associated Press]