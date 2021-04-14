Solving COVID: April 14, 2021

GE aims to develop a microchip that can detect coronaviruses

General Electric is developing a new sensor which could detect the coronavirus and other viruses in the air, on a surface, or on someone's breath, Fast Company reports. The National Institutes of Health awarded the company a two-year research grant to work on the project, which will build upon two papers published by GE's principal scientist, Radislav Potyrailo, and his team. The sensor that would detect the virus would be a microchip "smaller than a dime," Fast Company reports. Potyrailo is hopeful about the long-term prospects of the project, but he acknowledged the system is difficult to build because it needs to be small enough to keep larger contaminants like pollen out, so only the right particles are detected. If a prototype is available in the next couple of years, GE envisions the sensors in grocery stores, hotel rooms, and perhaps even within individuals' phones and watches. [Fast Company]