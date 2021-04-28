Solving COVID: April 28, 2021

Where things stand

The United States has vaccinated nearly 142 million people — roughly 53 percent of the population over age 16. Encouragingly, the so-called "fourth wave" that began in early April seems to be subsiding, with average new daily cases falling more than 20 percent over the last two weeks. The pace of vaccinations has slowed, however, from a high of more than 4 million doses administered per day in early April to just 1.6 million doses administered on April 27. Some mass vaccination sites are closing up shop as vaccine supply outstrips demand and the national focus turns to encouraging more hesitant Americans to get the jab. According to The New York Times, "White House and health officials are comparing the next phase of the vaccination campaign to a get-out-the-vote effort." Some states are getting creative: West Virginia, for example, will give young people a $100 savings bond if they get vaccinated. Global cases remain high, and this week Dr. Anthony Fauci called for a more global response, saying "a global response means equity throughout the world." [The Washington Post, The New York Times]